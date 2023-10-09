Job fraud: Satheesan rubbishes CM’s claim

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday alleged that if there is any conspiracy in the health department employment fraud, the CPM and LDF are behind it as the people taken into custody in the case are affiliated with the Left.

In a statement, Satheesan also demanded a probe to reveal those supporting Akhil Sajeev, the main accused in the case. Rubbishing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s claim that there was a conspiracy against the health minister’s office, Satheesan said the people who were on the run and those in police custody belonged to the CPM and LDF.

“Akhil Sajeev, whom the police claim to be the kingpin of the fraud, was a former CITU Pathanamthitta district committee office secretary who committed several scams on the direction of CPM leaders in the district,” said Satheesan.

The probe team should find out who are protecting him. Only then will the conspiracy angle theory be clear,” the leader of Opposition said. He also said that unlike CPM party workers, who lap up everything the chief minister says, the general public will not believe his claims.

