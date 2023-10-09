Home States Kerala

Job fraud: Satheesan rubbishes CM’s claim

Satheesan said the people who were on the run and those in police custody belonged to the CPM and LDF.

Published: 09th October 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday alleged that if there is any conspiracy in the health department employment fraud, the CPM and LDF are behind it as the people taken into custody in the case are affiliated with the Left. 

In a statement, Satheesan also demanded a probe to reveal those supporting Akhil Sajeev, the main accused in the case. Rubbishing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s claim that there was a conspiracy against the health minister’s office, Satheesan said the people who were on the run and those in police custody belonged to the CPM and LDF.

“Akhil Sajeev, whom the police claim to be the kingpin of the fraud, was a former CITU Pathanamthitta district committee office secretary who committed several scams on the direction of CPM leaders in the district,” said Satheesan.

The probe team should find out who are protecting him. Only then will the conspiracy angle theory be clear,” the leader of Opposition said. He also said that unlike CPM party workers, who lap up everything the chief minister says, the general public will not believe his claims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Employment fraud Akhil Sajeev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp