Rahul to ditch Wayanad? Likely to contest from the north, or Kanyakumari 

Cynthia Chandran and Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hardly six months remaining for the Lok Sabha election, the Congress leaders in the state are seriously pondering over whether Rahul Gandhi will abandon Wayanad in favour of another constituency in the south, or seek mandate from the Hindi heartland.

“There is no reason for Rahul Gandhi to seek re-election from Wayanad. He is most likely to contest from Kanyakumari or from a seat in Karnataka,” former state Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran told TNIE.

Several Congress leaders in the state, especially loyalists of national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, share Mullappally’s opinion. The sitting MP from Kanyakumari, V Vijaya Kumar aka Vijay Vasanth, was elected in 2021 bypoll, necessitated by the death of his father H Vasanthakumar.

However, pressure is mounting on Rahul to contest only from north India, unlike in 2019 when he contested from both Amethi and Wayanad, and ended up losing his family’s pocket borough in Uttar Pradesh. There is a strong feeling in the Congress, especially among national leaders, that Rahul contesting only from north India will revive the party that is heading the opposition alliance, INDIA, in the Hindi belt.

“The stature of Rahulji has grown manifold since the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Keeping this in mind, there is a feeling within the party that he should contest from the Hindi heartland in 2024,” said a senior Congress leader.

K Baburaj, a political observer, said the Congress could benefit significantly at the national level if Rahul contested from a north Indian state, especially Uttar Pradesh. “Though, Rahul’s presence could help the Congress and the UDF in other seats, such as Kozhikode, Kannur, and Vadakara in the Malabar region, the current political situation demands his presence in north India.” However, several Congress leaders in Kerala want Rahul to contest from Wayanad as it would boost the party’s prospects in the state.

Local Cong leadership wants Rahul to continue

During his visit to Wayanad in August after his Lok Sabha membership was reinstated, Rahul said that he would never forget the people of Wayanad. The local Congress leadership latched on to the statement in the hope that he would not ditch Wayanad.

If Rahul decides to recontest from Wayanad, selection of candidates in the state for the Lok Sabha polls would be a smooth affair for the Congress as most of the sitting MPs are likely to continue this time too. Otherwise the party will have to find winnable candidates for Wayanad in addition to Alappuzha and Kannur. In Kannur, sitting MP and party state president K Sudhakaran has expressed his wish to stay away from the fray to focus on party affairs.

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hardly six months remaining for the Lok Sabha election, the Congress leaders in the state are seriously pondering over whether Rahul Gandhi will abandon Wayanad in favour of another constituency in the south, or seek mandate from the Hindi heartland. “There is no reason for Rahul Gandhi to seek re-election from Wayanad. He is most likely to contest from Kanyakumari or from a seat in Karnataka,” former state Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran told TNIE. Several Congress leaders in the state, especially loyalists of national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, share Mullappally’s opinion. The sitting MP from Kanyakumari, V Vijaya Kumar aka Vijay Vasanth, was elected in 2021 bypoll, necessitated by the death of his father H Vasanthakumar. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, pressure is mounting on Rahul to contest only from north India, unlike in 2019 when he contested from both Amethi and Wayanad, and ended up losing his family’s pocket borough in Uttar Pradesh. There is a strong feeling in the Congress, especially among national leaders, that Rahul contesting only from north India will revive the party that is heading the opposition alliance, INDIA, in the Hindi belt. “The stature of Rahulji has grown manifold since the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Keeping this in mind, there is a feeling within the party that he should contest from the Hindi heartland in 2024,” said a senior Congress leader. K Baburaj, a political observer, said the Congress could benefit significantly at the national level if Rahul contested from a north Indian state, especially Uttar Pradesh. “Though, Rahul’s presence could help the Congress and the UDF in other seats, such as Kozhikode, Kannur, and Vadakara in the Malabar region, the current political situation demands his presence in north India.” However, several Congress leaders in Kerala want Rahul to contest from Wayanad as it would boost the party’s prospects in the state. Local Cong leadership wants Rahul to continue During his visit to Wayanad in August after his Lok Sabha membership was reinstated, Rahul said that he would never forget the people of Wayanad. The local Congress leadership latched on to the statement in the hope that he would not ditch Wayanad. If Rahul decides to recontest from Wayanad, selection of candidates in the state for the Lok Sabha polls would be a smooth affair for the Congress as most of the sitting MPs are likely to continue this time too. Otherwise the party will have to find winnable candidates for Wayanad in addition to Alappuzha and Kannur. In Kannur, sitting MP and party state president K Sudhakaran has expressed his wish to stay away from the fray to focus on party affairs.