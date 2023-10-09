Rain, thunder: Yellow alert in 3 districts of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thunders in the afternoons have set the stage for the onset of the northeast monsoon. The northern districts and the high ranges received isolated rainfall on Sunday. According to IMD, the state is likely to get rain or thundershowers at a few places till October 9 and a wider rainfall from October 10 to 14. All weather models forecast above normal rainfall during the northeast monsoon season, the IMD forecasted.

They have declared yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Monday and Tuesday. Kannur also has a yellow alert on Tuesday. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur in these places till October 12.

The nature of the current rain is typical of the northeast monsoon though the weather experts consider that a clear onset of the monsoon is at least a week away. Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, said that the rains are typical of the transition stage from southwest monsoon to northeast monsoon season.

“The days to come are not going to be a dry phase. In some places, the rains are influenced by the westerlies even though it has become weak. We will be getting more rain in the afternoons. The high ranges will get more rainfall to begin with,” he said. The afternoon rains are convective rains which are caused when heated air carries the water vapours and condenses it at high altitudes. According to weather experts, the rise in day temperature is helping more convective rains.

