Scrap bucket musicians from Thrissur soar to fame with Anirudh’s viral share

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: A viral social media post from the acclaimed musician Anirudh Ravichandran propelled Dabba Beats, a group of innovative children who crafted music using scrap buckets and assorted items, into the spotlight. This pivotal incident served as the launching pad for the budding talents of Dabba Beats, propelling them on a journey to showcase their skills at diverse venues and even make their cinematic debut.

Inspired by the famous ‘Attam Kala Samithi’ in Kollannur, Thrissur district, these young musicians from the local area used to create music by employing abandoned plastic buckets, dabbas (containers), and more. Their big break came one day when, while attempting to replicate the rhythms of the popular song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ composed by Anirudh, Jithu, one of the team members, recorded their performance on video, and it quickly went viral. This transformative moment occurred in 2022, and the group had already become a part of the movie ‘Pallotti 90s Kids,’ which received the state award for best children’s movie that year.

“The rhythm of the chenda (drum) and music has always resided in our hearts. During our leisure time, the children in our gang gather to experiment with beats. This led us to explore the possibilities of Arabic Kuthu. We recently collaborated with Shobidh Babu, a keyboardist, for a fusion band performance. The overwhelming response we receive after each performance motivates us to take this to new heights,” said Indrajith P C, a.k.a. Jithu.

Dabba Beats is comprised of children of varying ages, ranging from 7 to 18 years old. Members include Ashik, Prathyush, Adharsh, Niranjan, Adhish, Bhagavath, Ullas, Sreehari, Bhanav, Bhahith, Ithan, Adhikrishna, Adhithyan, Vasudev, Amrith, Devaswaroop, and Adhili.

Twelve-year-old Bhagavath shared that Dabba Beats had become an integral part of their lives. “Teachers, friends, and our parents have been supporting us in pursuing this passion. While we have received offers to use more sophisticated instruments, we want to continue spreading music through these scrap items,” Bhagavath said.

Following the viral success of their first video, the group received invitations to perform on various popular Malayalam channels. Their performances primarily feature paint buckets, wooden sticks, wood platforms, shoe soles, and other everyday items to create captivating sounds. They have elevated their performances by incorporating fusion music and additional instruments to enhance their artistic expression.

