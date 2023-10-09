West Asian crisis has Holy Land tour organisers feeling heat

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With West Asia in the grip of another Israel-Palestine conflict, travel companies that organise tour packages to the Holy Land are feeling the heat. Cancellation of tours could see many of them taking losses to the tune of Rs 25 lakh per group.

Most of the companies had just started to see traffic return to pre-pandemic levels. On average, around 20,000 passengers, mostly Malayalis from across the country, depend on tour companies to travel to the Holy Land every year.

“The upcoming booked trips will depend upon the fallout from the current scenario,” said Thomas Mathai, director of Riya Travel, which has been organising tours to the Holy Land for 25 years. “Starting from October 12, we had planned trips that would see around 1,000 passengers from all over India visiting Christian pilgrimage sites in Israel, Jordan and Egypt. But things have been put on hold. We will proceed with the tours only if the situation on the ground improves and we can ensure the safety of passengers,” he said.

The Tour Company organises tours comprising 40-50 passengers each. “Our customers are worried about the situation and this has led to cancellations. This would hit us badly because flight tickets are not refundable. So, if a tour for 50 passengers is cancelled we stand to lose around Rs 25 lakh,” said Saji Kurian, owner of the Kochi-based agency, which already has one group in Jordan. Tour companies had a packed itinerary for the Holy Land from this week. Saji, a 30-year veteran in the sector, said,

“This is a conflict-prone region. Things have returned to normal in a day or two during previous conflicts. We will get a clear picture only after 72 hours,” he said. Thomas expects matters to normalise and passenger traffic to the Holy Land to return to pre-Covid levels. “Before the pandemic, we used to take on average 10,000 passengers from around the country. In Kerala, the numbers were around 6,000 to 7,000. We have seen a return to these numbers,” he added.

“Even as we get worrying news from Israel, those on the ground say the situation in Gaza has been contained. But things might get tricky with Israel closing the borders,” Saji said. Echoing his views, Thomas said the itinerary followed by tour companies in India takes passengers to Jordan first. They then cross into Israel and then into Egypt, both via road. From Egypt, groups catch the flight back home. Tour companies that have weathered such situations in the past are hoping for a quick return to normalcy.

