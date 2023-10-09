Women’s rights activist Zuhara verbally abused for flaying Samastha secy’s misogynist remark

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Women’s rights activist V P Zuhara was verbally abused at a function, and later asked to leave the venue, after she criticised Samastha leader Ummer Faizi Mukkam for his remarks against Muslim women who do not wear the hijab.

Zuhara, the founder of Muslim women’s movement ‘Nisa’, was speaking at the ‘Back to school’ programme organised by Kudumbashree at the Nallalam Government High School in Kozhikode on Sunday. While talking about the importance of women’s rights, she criticised Faizi, the Samastha Kerala Jam-iyyathul Ulama, for his recent remark that Muslim women who decide not to wear the hijab were not real Muslims and could be labelled as amoral.

“The platform by Kudumbashree was the best place for me to raise my protest against the misogynist statement made by the Samastha leader. Since it was a platform meant for women and a venue discussing women’s rights and freedom, I couldn’t think of a better place to raise my voice,” Zuhara told TNIE.

She said: “Wearing a hijab or not, or wearing a particular dress, all fall under an individual’s personal choice. We are no one to protest against or comment on it. Even if I remove my hijab, I will remain Zuhara. My ideologies and perception towards society will remain the same.” While speaking against Faizi, Zuhara also removed her hijab in protest. Infuriated by her action Shahul Hameed, the PTA president of the school, abused her verbally.

“He rushed to the hall and started showering abuses on me,” she said. Later, Zuhara was asked to leave for allegedly misusing the platform for her protest. Zuhara has lodged a complaint with Nallalam police against Hameed. The police have started a preliminary probe.

Faizi had said women who do not wear a hijab are promiscuous and that Muslim women will not be allowed to be promiscuous. He said the hijab is Islamic and if anyone reacts against it, he will oppose it.

