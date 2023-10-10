Dairy farmer, father test positive for brucellosis in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A dairy farmer and his father in Vembayam, Thiruvananthapuram, have contracted brucellosis, a bacterial infection transmitted from animals to humans. The son initially developed symptoms such as high fever, an elevated platelet count, and facial swelling, and his father also experienced similar symptoms later.

Both tested positive for brucellosis in a private laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram. The son is currently under observation at home, while his 65-year-old father is receiving treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Fortunately, their condition is not severe, medical professionals said.

The health department has issued a statement emphasising that there is no need for concern, as the disease is unlikely to spread from person to person. The animal husbandry department has initiated a disease investigation in the area, although initial tests on the animals have yielded negative results. Veterinary doctors from the State Institute for Animal Diseases at Palode collected fresh samples on Monday, and the results will be announced later, according to a statement from the department.

The statement also highlighted the importance of avoiding the consumption of unboiled and unpasteurized milk and dairy products, as brucella bacteria can be transmitted to humans through these sources.

Additionally, farmers who work with livestock are advised to maintain proper disinfection in the stables and adhere to personal hygiene practices.

In response to the disease outbreak in Vembayam panchayat, the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, J Chinchu Rani, announced plans to conduct milk testing and raise awareness among farmers at milk societies.

Veterinary doctors have noted that the disease is present in the cattle population in the state. Previously, a seven-year-old student from Kadakkal in Kollam had also contracted brucellosis in July.

MILK SOCIETIES WILL BE INSPECTED: MINISTER

T’Puram: Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani, in a release issued here on Monday, said the department will conduct inspections at milk societies and milk samples will be tested. The department will hold awareness classes for dairy farmers. The animal husbandry department, in a release, said that humans acquire the disease through direct contact with the infected animals. Abortion is one of the main symptoms of the disease among cattle and the chances of humans getting the infection are high when if they come in contact with the placenta.

CATTLE TEST -VE FOR BRUCELLOSIS: ANIMAL HUSBANDRY DEPT

T’PURAM: In response to the reported cases of brucellosis in Vembayam, the animal husbandry department has initiated extensive screening efforts in the area. A team, consisting of the chief disease infection officer and the chief veterinary officer from the department, visited the location and assessed the situation on Monday. According to department officials, the initial test results for cattle belonging to the individuals who tested positive for Brucellosis came back negative. The official said, “We screened the four animals collected samples, and our confirmatory test yielded negative results. The cattle do not have brucellosis.” To eliminate any doubts, samples have been collected again for another round of testing. These results are expected within the next two days.

