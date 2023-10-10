Draft framework bats for scientific, unified curriculum for pre-schools in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The draft of the first curriculum framework brought out by the state for pre-school education has stressed the need for a “scientific and uniform curriculum” for all pre-schoolers enrolled in various institutions. Though the draft mentions the National Education Policy’s (NEP) ‘three-year pre-school education’ model, there is no recommendation for its implementation in the state.

The draft framework, released by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday, says the minimum age for admission to Class I will be five years in the state. This, is despite the Centre’s direction to states to provide admission to Class I at the age of ‘six plus’ years.

“The minimum admission age in state schools is five years. This has reduced the duration of pre-school experience for students by one or two years. Hence, it should be ensured that students get a rich pre-school experience in the available period,” it said.

The draft points out that a lack of a uniform curriculum has led to a situation where students go through an ‘unscientific’ pre-school experience. However, it falls short of making any concrete suggestions on how to attain the objective. Currently, pre-schools are run by various agencies, including government departments.

The draft has blamed the local bodies that are custodians of childcare institutions for not providing sufficient “support, supervision or coordination.” It has also pointed out the need to ensure better coordination between the departments of general education, women and child development and SC/ST development who are running such institutions.

The problems listed out in the sector are a lack of cohesion in instructional methods, inadequate understanding of parents about the objectives of pre-school education, unscientific pre-school teacher education and lack of infrastructure.

The draft has pointed out the lack of uniformity in teacher qualification and recommended that the minimum qualification for a pre-school teacher should be higher secondary education. Also, the teachers should have completed pre-primary teacher training from a government-recognised institution.

Communication in pre-school should be in the mother tongue for easy and effective communication between students and teachers and among students in a classroom environment. Evaluation of pre-school students should be informal and child-friendly. The draft has also recommended ‘continuous observation and evaluation’ instead of ‘summative assessment’ which has little relevance in pre-school education.

PRE-SCHOOLS IN KERALA

Anganwadis 33,115

Govt-run pre-primary schools 53

Govt-run pre-basic schools 3

Govt-aided pre-primary schools 2,525

Nursery schools run by SC dept 87

Nursery schools run by ST dept 33

