Girl falls ill after consuming wrong medicine given from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College pharmacy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An 18-year-old girl has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College (MCH) after she fell ill allegedly following the consumption of the wrong medicine given from the in-house pharmacy.

Following a complaint, Health Minister Veena George directed the Director of Medical Education to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.

The girl, a native of Chadayamangalm, consulted a doctor at the MCH on August 1 for rheumatoid arthritis treatment. During the follow-up checkup on August 22, the doctor prescribed tablets for rheumatic disorder.

However, it has been found that she was given medicine for heart ailment, instead of rheumatoid arthritis, from the pharmacy by mistake. Unknowingly, the girl bought the medicine for two months as she had to go to Kozhikode to attend entrance coaching classes.

Though the girl experienced vomiting and heart palpitation after consuming the medicine, she ignored the discomfort as its side effects. She even stopped the medication for two days after her condition worsened. When palpitation increased after taking the medicine for 45 days, she consulted a nurse, who found out that she had been taking the wrong medicine.

On Sunday night, the girl along with her parents returned to the MCH, where the doctors put her under observation. Her condition is said to be stable.

The girl has registered a complaint with the hospital superintendent and the Medical College police.

MINISTER ORDERS PROBE

