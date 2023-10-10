Home States Kerala

I’m no rubber stamp, says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

The governor welcomed the government’s move to approach the Supreme Court over the pending Bills and said he would abide by whatever direction the apex court would give on the matter.

Published: 10th October 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

KeralaGovernor Arif Mohammed Khan-PTI

FILE - Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has once again hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not fulfilling the ‘constitutional requirement’ of briefing him on a regular basis about the affairs of the state. Stressing that he was no ‘rubber stamp’, the governor welcomed the government’s move to approach the Supreme Court over the pending Bills and said he would abide by whatever direction the apex court would give on the matter.

“The duty of the chief minister is to brief me regularly on whatever is happening in the state. I have raised so many questions on the pending Bills, but he has not come even once to the Raj Bhavan,” the governor told reporters on the sidelines of an event.  

On the government approaching the Supreme Court, Khan said the apex court would come to know that the chief minister was not briefing the governor and also not answering any of Raj Bhavan’s queries over the Bills enacted by the legislature. 

Khan added that the ministers who called on him at the Raj Bhavan had no answers to the queries he raised over the Bills. Khan reiterated that an ‘atmosphere of pressure’ was being created around him and that he would not yield to it.

KHAN DANCES WITH CHILDREN 
The governor, who visited SG Special School at Kuttichal near here, danced with a few differently-abled children on the stage. Khan, who was seated on the front row, joined the students in their dance performance to further encourage them. The school has 104 children with varying degrees of disability and they have come from Kottoor village and nearby tribal areas. The institution, founded by S Chadran, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

