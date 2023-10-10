Home States Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister writes to Jaishankar to ensure safety of Keralites in Israel

Pinarayi urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to interfere in "every possible manner" to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Israel. 

Published: 10th October 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking intervention to ensure the safety of Indians, including Keralites, stranded in Israel amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“A good number of team around 7000 people, are from the state of Kerala. The continuing hostilities are putting these civilians to extreme hardship and their family members are in a state of extreme anxiety,” the Kerala Chief Minister said in a letter to the External Affairs Minister.

Pinarayi urged Jaishankar to interfere in "every possible manner" to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Israel. 

READ MORE | Fear among Keralites in Israel as Hamas conflict soars

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan S Jaishankar Kerala Israel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp