Kerala Chief Minister writes to Jaishankar to ensure safety of Keralites in Israel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking intervention to ensure the safety of Indians, including Keralites, stranded in Israel amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“A good number of team around 7000 people, are from the state of Kerala. The continuing hostilities are putting these civilians to extreme hardship and their family members are in a state of extreme anxiety,” the Kerala Chief Minister said in a letter to the External Affairs Minister.

Pinarayi urged Jaishankar to interfere in "every possible manner" to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Israel.

