Home States Kerala

Kerala: Nod for CBI to exchange Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 2.62 lakhs

The seized notes had been in the custody of Customs Deputy Commissioner, Kozhikode. Considering the CBI’s request to exchange the notes, the court heard the counsels of the accused. 

Published: 10th October 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the Reserve Bank of India’s directive earlier this year to deposit or exchange notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, the CBI Court in Kochi has allowed the probe agency to exchange notes worth Rs 2.62 lakh that it seized in 2021.

On January 12, 2021, the CBI and Directorate Revenue Intelligence carried out a surprise raid at Kozhikode airport and found that customs officers were aiding smugglers, including gold smugglers, after accepting bribes. 

It was found the officers were releasing baggage containing gold and other contraband after inspections. The CBI team also checked footage from CCTV cameras at the airport and found officers accepting bribes from smugglers.

The CBI registered a case and filed a chargesheet against 13 customs officers and 17 others. During the investigation, it recovered Rs 7.81 lakh in cash from Kozhikode airport and the residences of customs officers. 

Of this, 55 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination worth Rs 1.10 lakh and 76 notes worth Rs 1.52 lakh were recovered from the airport and the house of a customs officer, respectively. 

The seized notes had been in the custody of Customs Deputy Commissioner, Kozhikode. Considering the CBI’s request to exchange the notes, the court heard the counsels of the accused. 

“It has been drawn to my attention that the RBI has issued direction for the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes...within...September 30. I find there is no indication that exchange of the notes will prejudice the case of either the prosecution or defence,” CBI Court judge Shibu Thomas observed. 

The court said the notes were not subjected to chemical smearing and a chemical examination would not be required in future as just the quantum and denomination of the notes were noted in the search mahasar and search list of the joint surprise check.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
exchange notes s 2000 denomination smugglers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp