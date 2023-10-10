Kerala: Nod for CBI to exchange Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 2.62 lakhs

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the Reserve Bank of India’s directive earlier this year to deposit or exchange notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, the CBI Court in Kochi has allowed the probe agency to exchange notes worth Rs 2.62 lakh that it seized in 2021.

On January 12, 2021, the CBI and Directorate Revenue Intelligence carried out a surprise raid at Kozhikode airport and found that customs officers were aiding smugglers, including gold smugglers, after accepting bribes.

It was found the officers were releasing baggage containing gold and other contraband after inspections. The CBI team also checked footage from CCTV cameras at the airport and found officers accepting bribes from smugglers.

The CBI registered a case and filed a chargesheet against 13 customs officers and 17 others. During the investigation, it recovered Rs 7.81 lakh in cash from Kozhikode airport and the residences of customs officers.

Of this, 55 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination worth Rs 1.10 lakh and 76 notes worth Rs 1.52 lakh were recovered from the airport and the house of a customs officer, respectively.

The seized notes had been in the custody of Customs Deputy Commissioner, Kozhikode. Considering the CBI’s request to exchange the notes, the court heard the counsels of the accused.

“It has been drawn to my attention that the RBI has issued direction for the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes...within...September 30. I find there is no indication that exchange of the notes will prejudice the case of either the prosecution or defence,” CBI Court judge Shibu Thomas observed.

The court said the notes were not subjected to chemical smearing and a chemical examination would not be required in future as just the quantum and denomination of the notes were noted in the search mahasar and search list of the joint surprise check.

