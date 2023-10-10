Home States Kerala

VSSC exam fraud: Kerala HC says impersonating in competitive exams should be dealt sternly

The court said that the crime committed was a very serious one, as it affected the candidates who wrote the examination, the organisation and the credibility of the selection process itself.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that impersonating in a competitive examination like the one conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has to be dealt with sternly.

The court said that the crime alleged to have been committed by the accused was a very serious one of trying to get employment by rigging the examination of a strategic organization like VSSC, which affects the candidates who wrote the examination, the organisation, and the credibility of the selection process itself.

"Fraudulent practices to gain public employment cannot be countenanced by a court of law. All the stakeholders are hoodwinked by manipulating and corrupting the selection process of a premier organisation in the country, which all are proud of," said Justice Muhammed Nias CP.

The court's observation came while dismissing the bail plea of Amith of Haryana, the first accused in a case related to the malpractice in the VSSC Technician-B (Fitter) examination conducted in the state. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that he is employed in the Army, was on leave, and had accompanied his friend who was to appear for the examination. He has been in custody since August 22.

The prosecution submitted that the investigation revealed the presence of the petitioner in the hall. The occupancy register of the hotel also showed the same. There is evidence at least prima facie to show that the petitioner has entered the examination hall with the hall ticket and related documents of the second accused and wrote the examination on behalf of the second accused, clearly pointing to his culpability. The prosecution also raised an apprehension that the accused, being from another state, would abscond and obstruct the proceedings in the investigation and trial.

The court said that since all the accused involved in this case are to be identified and apprehended, granting bail to the first accused would certainly hamper the investigation and help the other accused escape.

