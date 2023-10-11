Home States Kerala

Cash-for-job scam: Kerala man booked for fabricating evidence

Commissioner C Nagaraju announced that Haridas’s confidential statement would be recorded before a magistrate on Wednesday. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a surprising twist in the cash-for-job allegation case, the police on Tuesday officially charged Haridas Kummali, who had previously levelled accusations against the office of Health Minister Veena George, as an accused in the case.

The Cantonment police have charged him with fabricating evidence against Veena’s personal staff member, Akhil Mathew, and with allegations of paying bribes to secure a job for his daughter-in-law. These surprising developments unfolded shortly after Haridas was questioned on Monday. The police assert that Haridas confessed to making the allegations under the influence of co-accused individuals Abdul Basith, Akhil Sajeev, M K Raees, and Lenin Raj.

“Further questioning will help us uncover the motive behind his actions,” said the Commissioner. Up to this point, three individuals—Basith, Akhil, and Raees—have been arrested, while Lenin, who has sought anticipatory bail, remains on the police’s lookout list. 

Basith was the most recent arrest, apprehended in Manjeri on Tuesday.

Haridas Kummali Veena George cash-for-job scam

