Home States Kerala

Electrocution: Man, Two sons die in Idukki

Kanakadharan had gone to the family-owned paddy field to cut grass for cattle. Police said an electric wire attached to a power pole had snapped and was lying in the water-stagnated field.

Published: 11th October 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  Three members of a family, including a father and his two sons, were electrocuted after they accidentally came into contact with a high-tension power line at Naircity on Tuesday. 

The deceased have been identified as Kanakadharan, 59, of Chembakasseriyil house, Naircity, and his sons Vishnu, 31, and Vineeth, 27. 

According to the police, the incident happened on Tuesday evening. Kanakadharan had gone to the family-owned paddy field near his house to cut grass for cattle. His sons also accompanied him to the field. Police said an electric wire attached to a power pole had snapped and was lying in the water-stagnated paddy field. “However, the trio did not notice it and stepped into the water and was electrocuted,” an official said. 

As the trio did not return home after a long time, their family members came in search of them and found them lying in the field. Upon being informed by them, local residents also rushed to the spot.

However, they were unable to conduct rescue operations as the live wire was lying in water.  Soon they informed the KSEB authorities and the power supply was disconnected. Although they were immediately taken to a private hospital in Nettithozhu, their lives couldn’t be saved. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electrocuted Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp