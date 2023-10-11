Electrocution: Man, Two sons die in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Three members of a family, including a father and his two sons, were electrocuted after they accidentally came into contact with a high-tension power line at Naircity on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Kanakadharan, 59, of Chembakasseriyil house, Naircity, and his sons Vishnu, 31, and Vineeth, 27.

According to the police, the incident happened on Tuesday evening. Kanakadharan had gone to the family-owned paddy field near his house to cut grass for cattle. His sons also accompanied him to the field. Police said an electric wire attached to a power pole had snapped and was lying in the water-stagnated paddy field. “However, the trio did not notice it and stepped into the water and was electrocuted,” an official said.

As the trio did not return home after a long time, their family members came in search of them and found them lying in the field. Upon being informed by them, local residents also rushed to the spot.

However, they were unable to conduct rescue operations as the live wire was lying in water. Soon they informed the KSEB authorities and the power supply was disconnected. Although they were immediately taken to a private hospital in Nettithozhu, their lives couldn’t be saved.

