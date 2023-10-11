Home States Kerala

Karuvannur scam: ED recovers 13 phone convos between CPM leader & prime accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team probing the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank money laundering case has recovered 13 telephonic conversations that took place between prime accused Satheeshkumar P and  CPM leader Aravindaskhan P R, a former counsellor of Wadakkancherry municipality. 

The ED revealed these details at the PMLA court on Tuesday when Aravindakshan and co-accused Jils C K were produced before it on completion of their custody. 

When the court asked Aravindakshan if he faced any torture while in ED custody for a day, he said that only six telephonic conversations were played to him, but the officers asked him to sign and state that he heard 13 clips.

However, this submission made by the accused was not pressed further and no discussions were held. ED said that Aravindakshan confirmed that the audio clips were from his conversation with Satheeshkumar. The conversations were recovered from Satheeshkumar’s mobile phone. ED maintained that both Aravindakshan and Jils were not cooperating with the investigation. 

The counsel for Jils submitted that the accused was granted ED custody to question him in the presence of a woman named Veena Nair, who was an employee of the supermarket owned by the controversial bank. However, in the report filed at the court on Tuesday, there was no mention of the interrogation. ED had found that there were financial transactions between Jils and Veena.

The court remanded both the accused to judicial custody. Their bail petitions will be considered on Thursday.

