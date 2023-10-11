Malayalam film actress alleges harassment on Air India flight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Malayalam film actress has alleged harassment by a male co-passenger on the Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before takeoff on Air India flight AI 681, according to the actress.

"The incident involved a passenger seated in 12C who, under the influence of alcohol, switched his seat to 12B with me (12A) and initiated an argument with no logic regarding the seat's location and the individual's misbehavior, including inappropriate physical contact. I promptly reported the matter to the air hostess on the flight. However, the only action taken was my relocation to a middle seat three or four rows ahead. Unfortunately, no measures were taken against the harasser," she posted on her Instagram page.

The actress said that upon landing in Kochi, she reported the incident to the airport staff and Air India office staff, which directed her to seek assistance from police aid (just outside the airport) and she was provided with the email address for filing a formal complaint from police officers.

Air India officials are yet to comment on the matter.

