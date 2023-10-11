RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Kerala Governor Arif Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had a dinner meeting with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The meeting took place at 8 pm and the duo spent almost an hour together. At a time when the CPM-run state government is at loggerheads with the governor, the latter’s meeting with the RSS leader assumes political significance.

Sources said it was a courtesy call by Mohan Bhagwat, as the governor had invited him to Raj Bhavan during his earlier meetings with the RSS chief. In September 2022, the governor paid a visit to the RSS chief when he was in the state. The visit had created quite a stir with many including the CPM leadership questioning the timing and propriety of the same.

The governor had, however, rejected the criticism saying there was nothing unusual about the meeting. Governor Khan had stated that his association with the RSS goes a long way back and added that he had attended RSS events many a time.

The RSS chief had met Mata Amritanandamayi at Vallikkav Ashram on Monday. On Tuesday morning he visited the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in the state capital.

