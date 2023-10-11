Sale goes easy: Connect with customers at car boot market in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Are you a person struggling to find a space in the city to sell your products to the public? If yes, space constraints will no longer be an issue for growing your small and medium industries, as entrepreneurs can now sell their products directly from their cars. Thanks to the Kochi-based startup Diagun Ventures, which has introduced a novel initiative called ‘car boot sale’, in association with the GCDA and Kochi Corporation, the sale of products will be easy for small and medium firms.

Car boot sales, a globally popular concept, allow individuals and businesses to legally sell their products from the boot of their cars. The fair is expected to create a vibrant and accessible marketplace which will be organised at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium from November 3 to 5.

“The event presents a golden opportunity for those unable to participate in exhibitions due to the high cost of renting space. If you have a product to sell and a car, you can directly reach your customers at this event. Moreover, the event will contribute to reducing the challenges street vendors face and help manage the city’s congestion,” said Philip Pulikkavil, managing director of Diagun Ventures.

According to the organisers, the fair will offer a mix of products, ranging from handmade crafts, vegetables, clothing, electronics, antiques, and much more.

“The car boot market will be active from 9 am to 11 pm during the three days. Both individuals and institutions can participate in the sales. Sellers can participate free of cost since the event is being held on an experimental basis. Interested sellers should register in advance, and we expect the participation of over 1 lakh customers,” Philip added.

One of the cars that was demonstrated at the event

GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai extended his support to the event during its announcement near Kaloor Metro station.

“If the event, aimed at assisting small-scale sellers and street vendors, turns out to be a success, we will consider continuing the programme,” Chandran Pillai said.

The announcement event was attended by Hibi Eden MP, KMRL MD Loknath Behra, and corporation councillor Deepthi Mary Varghese. The logo of car boot sales was unveiled by actor and director Anoop Menon, who handed it over to actor Gouri Nanda. A demonstration involving 11 cars was held as part of the event announcement.

COME, SELL

Car boot sales or boot fairs are a form of market in which private individuals come together to sell products

Similar markets are popular in European countries

Participation of around 500 cars is expected at the event to be organised at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium from November 3 to 5

Sellers can participate free of cost since the event is being held on an experimental basis

Interested sellers should register in advance. Over 1 lakh customers expected



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Are you a person struggling to find a space in the city to sell your products to the public? If yes, space constraints will no longer be an issue for growing your small and medium industries, as entrepreneurs can now sell their products directly from their cars. Thanks to the Kochi-based startup Diagun Ventures, which has introduced a novel initiative called ‘car boot sale’, in association with the GCDA and Kochi Corporation, the sale of products will be easy for small and medium firms. Car boot sales, a globally popular concept, allow individuals and businesses to legally sell their products from the boot of their cars. The fair is expected to create a vibrant and accessible marketplace which will be organised at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium from November 3 to 5. “The event presents a golden opportunity for those unable to participate in exhibitions due to the high cost of renting space. If you have a product to sell and a car, you can directly reach your customers at this event. Moreover, the event will contribute to reducing the challenges street vendors face and help manage the city’s congestion,” said Philip Pulikkavil, managing director of Diagun Ventures.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the organisers, the fair will offer a mix of products, ranging from handmade crafts, vegetables, clothing, electronics, antiques, and much more. “The car boot market will be active from 9 am to 11 pm during the three days. Both individuals and institutions can participate in the sales. Sellers can participate free of cost since the event is being held on an experimental basis. Interested sellers should register in advance, and we expect the participation of over 1 lakh customers,” Philip added. One of the cars that was demonstrated at the event GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai extended his support to the event during its announcement near Kaloor Metro station. “If the event, aimed at assisting small-scale sellers and street vendors, turns out to be a success, we will consider continuing the programme,” Chandran Pillai said. The announcement event was attended by Hibi Eden MP, KMRL MD Loknath Behra, and corporation councillor Deepthi Mary Varghese. The logo of car boot sales was unveiled by actor and director Anoop Menon, who handed it over to actor Gouri Nanda. A demonstration involving 11 cars was held as part of the event announcement. COME, SELL Car boot sales or boot fairs are a form of market in which private individuals come together to sell products Similar markets are popular in European countries Participation of around 500 cars is expected at the event to be organised at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium from November 3 to 5 Sellers can participate free of cost since the event is being held on an experimental basis Interested sellers should register in advance. Over 1 lakh customers expected Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp