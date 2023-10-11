Samastha leaders to meet Panakkad Thangal against Salam’s remarks

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has entrusted four central mushawara (consultation body) members to meet IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to convey the organisation’s concern over the controversial remarks by IUML state general secretary P MA Salam.

Earlier, 21 leaders of the feeder organisations of Samastha had written a letter to IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty asking to control party leaders, who are continuously insulting Samastha leaders and scholars. A copy of the letter was marked to Sadiq Ali Thangal too, but Thangal said that he did not get any such letters.

He added that Samastha’s senior leaders have not communicated anything about Salam’s remark. Salam had courted controversy after he said that there were some leaders in the community who felt happy when they got a call from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It was widely interpreted as an indirect reference to Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, who has a good relationship with Pinarayi.

The mushawara also categorically declared that it has not changed its stand regarding the relationship with the Confederation of Islamic Colleges (CIC). The mushawara meeting held here on Tuesday said that after perusing the writings, speeches and classes of Abdul Hakeem Adrussery, former secretary of the CIC, Samastha has come to the conclusion that thoughts alien to Sunni ideology have crept into his thoughts.

“That is why Samastha mushawara that met on April 1, 2023 decided that the organisation has nothing to do with the institutions led by Adrussery,” a statement said. Consequently, many institutions detached from the CIC and approached Samastha for an alternative. The release added that Samastha’s new education system under the Samastha National Education Council (SNEC) has become a help to many such institutions and parents.

‘CERTAIN COMRADES’ TRYING TO SAVE CPM USING SAMASTHA: SALAM

Kozhikode: IUML state general secretary P M A Salam has said that ‘certain comrades’ are trying to save the CPM by using Jifri Muthukoya Thangal as a shield. Addressing a public meeting at Mukkam on Tuesday, he said such persons will be dealt with accordingly.

SAMASTHA HAS THE RIGHT TO EXPRESS ITS OPINIONS: AHAMMED DEVERKOVIL

T’Puram: INL leader and Port Minister Ahammed Deverkovil has raised concerns about the actions of the IUML, characterizing them as anti-democratic. In his statement, the minister emphasised that the Samastha has the right to express its independent opinions on various issues as they arise. “Muthukoya Thangal has consistently opposed certain League leaders’ efforts to exploit religion for political advantages, which has triggered a reaction from the League,” he said.

