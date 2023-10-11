VSSC exam: Fraudulent practices to gain public appointment cannot be approved, says HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has observed that impersonating in a competitive examination like the one conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has to be dealt with sternly.

It said that the crime alleged to have been committed by the accused is very serious. The accused tried to get employment by rigging the examination conducted by a strategic organisation like VSSC, which affected the candidates who appeared for the test, the organisation, and the credibility of the selection process itself, the court observed.

“Fraudulent practices to gain public employment cannot be countenanced by a court of law. All stakeholders are hoodwinked by manipulating and corrupting the selection process of a premier organisation in the country, which all are proud of,” said Justice Muhammed Nias C P.

The court’s observation came while dismissing the bail plea of Amith, of Haryana, the first accused in a case related to the malpractice in the VSSC Technician-B (Fitter) examination conducted in the state.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that Amith is employed in the Army, was on leave, and had accompanied his friend who was to appear for the examination. He has been in custody since August 22.

The prosecution submitted that the investigation revealed the presence of the petitioner in the hall. The occupancy register of the hotel also showed the same.

There is prima facie evidence to show that the petitioner had entered the examination hall with the hall ticket and related documents of the second accused and wrote the examination on behalf of the second accused, clearly pointing to his culpability.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The High Court has observed that impersonating in a competitive examination like the one conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has to be dealt with sternly. It said that the crime alleged to have been committed by the accused is very serious. The accused tried to get employment by rigging the examination conducted by a strategic organisation like VSSC, which affected the candidates who appeared for the test, the organisation, and the credibility of the selection process itself, the court observed. “Fraudulent practices to gain public employment cannot be countenanced by a court of law. All stakeholders are hoodwinked by manipulating and corrupting the selection process of a premier organisation in the country, which all are proud of,” said Justice Muhammed Nias C P.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court’s observation came while dismissing the bail plea of Amith, of Haryana, the first accused in a case related to the malpractice in the VSSC Technician-B (Fitter) examination conducted in the state. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that Amith is employed in the Army, was on leave, and had accompanied his friend who was to appear for the examination. He has been in custody since August 22. The prosecution submitted that the investigation revealed the presence of the petitioner in the hall. The occupancy register of the hotel also showed the same. There is prima facie evidence to show that the petitioner had entered the examination hall with the hall ticket and related documents of the second accused and wrote the examination on behalf of the second accused, clearly pointing to his culpability. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp