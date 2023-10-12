Keralite nurses jailed in Kuwait freed, allowed to rejoin work

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The 17-day ordeal of the 19 Malayalee nurses, who along with 11 other Indians were arrested and incarcerated, after a raid conducted by the Kuwaiti Manpower Committee, were freed from jail last Wednesday. They were released following an order issued by the Kuwait Home Minister.

The staff, numbering around 60, were arrested from a private clinic in Maliya City. Binoy Alexander, the husband of one of the nurses, told TNIE over the phone from Maliya that as per the information passed on by the authorities, the hospital staff were arrested and detained due to some issues between the sponsor and the owner of the clinic. “However, after the issue was sorted out, the nurses along with other hospital staff were released,” he said.

But the ordeal has left the nurses shaken. Johnny, the husband of another nurse, said, “The authorities told us that the staff can rejoin the clinic and there are no hurdles regarding the same. But many are hesitant. My wife is yet to decide on joining work at the clinic.”

He said, “Many are even thinking of other options. But that will only be realised if the clinic provides all documents and those are then cleared and verified by the Indian Embassy.” In Jesin’s case, she took time off to be with her infant son whom she had to leave behind abruptly when the cops arrested her. “My wife wants to spend some time with the children.

They had missed her very much and it was very tough on them, especially the infant,” he added. According to him, they will decide on the future course of action at a later date.

LACK OF PROPER DOCUMENTATION

Life turned nightmarish for 30 Indians, including 19 Malayalee nurses, when Kuwait police swooped on them at 3pm on September 13 and arrested all of them citing lack of proper documentation.

