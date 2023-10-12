Muslim League set to expose ‘CPM agents’ in Samastha

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: IUML has decided to go aggressive to ‘expose the CPM agents’ in Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulema after the party realised that such a move would be indirectly beneficial in the ensuing elections. The party’s assessment is that increasing the tempo of the anti-CPM campaign will energise party workers, who were peeved by the ‘soft approach’ taken by some of its leaders towards the CPM.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam’s tirade against ‘CPM sympathisers in Samastha’ is seen as the outcome of the new realisation. There was a feeling among party workers that leaders like P K Kunhalikutty were pussyfooting the CPM.

It was reported that a section of leaders in the IUML were anxious to get a berth in the LDF, after remaining outside of power for about eight years. Party leaders including K M Shaji and M K Muneer have been opposing the ‘pro-CPM’ line. Now the IUML leadership believes that by mounting an attack against the CPM, they could win the confidence of the cadres.

Moreover, the party believes that there is a concerted move to undermine the authority of the Panakkad family, which is considered to be the last word in the party.

The letter written by leaders of feeder organisations of Samastha against Salam was addressed to Kunhalikutty and not to Thangal. A copy of the letter was marked to Thangal, and IUML sees it as an attempt to belittle the IUML supremo.

The recent outbursts of party leaders are the expression of anger over the move to sideline Sadiq Ali Thangal

