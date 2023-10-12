No burial place: Residents of Kerala's Vaalumukku colony face 'grave' issue

MA Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: The families remaining at the Vaalumukku colony live in eternal fear of death. This fear has nothing to do with spirituality or life beyond death. They are worried about the burial of the dead as there is not enough space for burial at this colony in Kelakam panchayat. Only a few months ago, the kitchen of a house had to be razed down to clear space for burying a person.

"The dead are lucky, as they don't have to worry about the burial ground. It is left to us, those who are alive, to find a place to bury our dead kin," said Kunhikrishnan, 49, of Vaalumukku colony. There were around 30 families belonging to the Paniya community in the 80 cents of land situated near Adakkathode town. But, as things have become difficult for both the dead and living, many families left the place and only 15 families are remaining at the colony now.

"Many of us have land in Aralam farm. But, people are not ready to go to Aralam farm as there is the threat of an elephant attack. And those who work in Aralam farm are not getting paid too. Things have to get better for us. People speak big things about us. But, we don't see anyone coming offering some real help for us," said Kunhikrishnan.

Since there is no proper burial place in the colony and nearby areas, they are forced to bury their dear ones close to their own houses.

"Sometimes, we have to walk over the burial place. You can feel the presence of the dead in this colony, as there are more dead under the ground than those who are living here," said Kunhikrishnan. "We have heard that the work in connection with an elephant wall has started. Once the wall is completed, many of us will move to Aralam farm," he said.

"Panchayat had spotted a place at Narikkadavu for burying the dead. Apart from Vaalumukku colony, similar problems persist in some other colonies in the panchayat too," said Binu Manuel, ward member. "After local residents raised strong protests against setting up a burial ground at Narikkadavu, we had to withdraw from the project," she said. "If someone could provide land, the panchayat is ready to set up a burial ground," said Binu.

As she said, there are problems in the Narikkadavu tribal colony, Valayamchal colony, and Muttumaattiyil colony in Kelakam panchayat. But, since those colonies have more land than in Vaalumukku, the problem is not that serious. Worse, apart from Kelakam panchayat, Kottiyur and Kanichar panchayats also face such issues in connection with the tribal colonies.

"The issue is really serious and would be brought before the attention of the government," said Sunny Joseph, MLA. "The LSG department should make some real efforts to provide a proper burial ground for the dead," he said.

"We feel that the authorities have been waiting for the tribal people to move to Aralam farm so that they could use the land of the colonies. I am not sure about such things. But, I feel, there is a deliberate silence on the part of the authorities towards such a serious issue," said Kunhikrishnan.

The panchayat is continuing with its waiting game. It seems nobody is really concerned about the dead belonging to the tribal people of Vaalumukku. "Have you ever thought about the mental state of the people, who go to bed with the feeling of being surrounded by the dead? Kunhikrishnan asks. The dead are really fortunate," he repeated.

