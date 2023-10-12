Tourists to get hands-on feel of Kerala's ethnic culture soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, tourists can have a hands-on feel of the state’s ethnic culture without disturbing the life and ecosystem of ethnic communities, thanks to a novel initiative by Kerala Tourism. Titled ‘Ethnic Villages’, the project will be piloted in Idukki district jointly by the state’s Responsible Tourism Mission and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

It envisages the creation of an ethnic village on two acres of land of DTPC, where the traditional art forms, cuisine, handicrafts and other cultural expressions of the state’s various tribal communities will be showcased.

The state government has given administrative sanction of Rs 1.27 crore for the first phase of the two-phase project. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the ‘ethnic village’ initiative will present before the world the unique features of the state’s ethnic culture. Apart from enabling the visitors to have a hands-on feel of the state’s diverse ethnic culture, the project will also help conserve the lifestyle, ecosystem and heritage of ethnic communities.

The ‘ethnic village’ will have accommodations modelled on the tribal houses with modern amenities, envisaged as a gated property with two sections – a tourism activity zone and an accommodation zone.

