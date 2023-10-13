Caste census is important, says Tejashwi Yadav

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Caste census is important because government requires scientific data for various projects, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday. He told reporters in Kozhikode that in a modern society it is important to have scientific data. “It is late but still you can do it. Last census happened in 1931,” he said. “Bihar is the first state to have a data. It should happen everywhere,” he said.

Yadav clarified that the demand for a caste census is not merely a political move, as it has been raised several times in the past. The demand was initially made in 2020. Various political leaders from Bihar have previously met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request caste reservation, but their requests were denied, he said.

In the programme convened to announce the merger of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) with the RJD,Yadav handed over the RJD flag to M V Sreyamskumar, who was elected as the party’s state president. Sreyamskumar said that the merger of socialist forces fulfills a long-standing dream, and the delay was due to the party’s desire to avoid repeating past mistakes.

