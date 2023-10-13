Home States Kerala

Kerala CM blames Opposition for raising charges against health minister’s office

The CM also criticised a section of the media for propagating false news against the health minister.

Published: 13th October 2023 10:55 AM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the opposition Congress of orchestrating the cash-for-job scam allegation against the health minister’s office. While linking the allegations with the presence of poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu in the Congress meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, the CM alleged that the poll strategist’s presence in the meeting resulted in the party making a false allegation against the health minister’s office.

“In the past, political parties did not seek advice from public relations experts on how to conduct political works. However, the Congress leadership allowed a social media/PR expert to participate in the KPCC meeting. This change in political situation resulted in  Congress cooking up false stories and propagating them. The opposition is behind the allegations,” he said.

The CM also criticised a section of the media for propagating false news against the health minister. “The media was being used to propagate false news of this kind. When the allegations are proved wrong, the media won’t give it due importance. Positive criticism will help improve the performance of the government,” he added.

