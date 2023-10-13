Home States Kerala

'LDF Govt owes its staff 25,000 crore rupees in DA': K Sudhakaran

He also alleged that the authorities have not made any effort to fulfill even a single installment of the recommendations made by the salary reforms committee. 

KPCC President K Sudhakaran

Congress state president K Sudhakaran. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran said on Thursday that the LDF government owes government employees and pensioners a significant amount of Rs 25,000 crore in dearness allowance. He accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Government of betraying the employees and pensioners.

Sudhakaran claims that this marks the first instance in the state’s history where a government has taken such a harsh stance. He alleges that nearly 10 lakh employees and pensioners have been denied their rightful Rs 25,000 crore in dearness allowance, all under the pretext of the state’s poor financial situation.

“More than 50 lakh underprivileged individuals have been deprived of welfare pensions for the past four months. Despite the LDF government’s claim that allowances and pensions are being withheld due to the state’s financial woes, there seems to be no reduction in lavish and unnecessary expenditures. Meanwhile, they are actively facilitating corrupt practices for party workers,” Sudhakaran said.

Sudhakaran adds that both the first and second installments have been pending since March. 

