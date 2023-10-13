Misbehaving with actor on flight: Man seeks pre-arrest bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man who was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a Malayalam film actor on board a flight from Mumbai to Kochi approached Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail on Thursday. The petition filed by Anto C R, 42, of Thalore, Thrikkur, Thrissur, will be considered by the court on Friday. It was on Tuesday evening that the accused allegedly misbehaved with the actor following an argument over their seat on the flight.

The complainant alleged that the accused was under the influence of liquor and touched her inappropriately. Based on the complaint of the actor, Nedumbassery police have registered a case. Though police reached Anto’s house in search of him, he was not present there.

In the petition, Anto admitted that he was sitting on the window side seat which was allotted to the actor. However, Anto claimed that it was due to a mistake on the part of the air hostess. He politely conveyed to the air hostess that he was ready to move to another seat. Following an argument between the actor and the accused, the air hostess offered another seat to the complainant which she accepted and the issue was settled.

The petitioner alleged that police registered the case after the actor put pressure on them. “The entire allegation is concocted and the police are threatening that they will register a crime by charging non-bailable offences against him and put him behind bars forever. The police are acting under pressure. The petitioner has no role in the alleged incident,” stated the petition.

Anto also claimed in his anticipatory bail petition that the alleged incident took place before the departure of the Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi. Hence the territorial jurisdiction comes under the Mumbai police as per the relevant Section of CrPC, and the current investigation initiated against him is illegal. He also stated that he is ready to cooperate with the investigation and abide by any condition imposed by the court if anticipatory bail is granted.

