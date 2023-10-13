Home States Kerala

Misbehaving with actor on flight: Man seeks pre-arrest bail

The complainant alleged that the accused was under the influence of liquor and touched her inappropriately.

Published: 13th October 2023 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man who was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a Malayalam film actor on board a flight from Mumbai to Kochi approached Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail on Thursday. The petition filed by Anto C R, 42, of Thalore, Thrikkur, Thrissur, will be considered by the court on Friday.  It was on Tuesday evening that the accused allegedly misbehaved with the actor following an argument over their seat on the flight.

The complainant alleged that the accused was under the influence of liquor and touched her inappropriately. Based on the complaint of the actor, Nedumbassery police have registered a case. Though police reached Anto’s house in search of him, he was not present there.

In the petition, Anto admitted that he was sitting on the window side seat which was allotted to the actor. However, Anto claimed that it was due to a mistake on the part of the air hostess. He politely conveyed to the air hostess that he was ready to move to another seat. Following an argument between the actor and the accused, the air hostess offered another seat to the complainant which she accepted and the issue was settled. 

The petitioner alleged that police registered the case after the actor put pressure on them. “The entire allegation is concocted and the police are threatening that they will register a crime by charging non-bailable offences against him and put him behind bars forever. The police are acting under pressure. The petitioner has no role in the alleged incident,” stated the petition.

Anto also claimed in his anticipatory bail petition that the alleged incident took place before the departure of the Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi. Hence the territorial jurisdiction comes under the Mumbai police as per the relevant Section of CrPC, and the current investigation initiated against him is illegal. He also stated that he is ready to cooperate with the investigation and abide by any condition imposed by the court if anticipatory bail is granted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malayalam film actor misbehaviour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp