Regional-level development review meetings success: Kerala Chief Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recently concluded regional-level development review meetings were a success, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. The meetings attended by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues examined 697 issues that required state-level solutions. “582 of them have been resolved and steps are being taken to address the remaining issues. There were 265 subjects that required district-level solutions. 263 of them have been resolved,” he told mediapersons in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The meetings examined the progress of the mission to eradicate extreme poverty. The target set to save 64,000 families from extreme poverty is 2025. As much as 93% of them can be uplifted by November 2024.

“The mission to eradicate extreme poverty from the state will be accomplished by 2025. A total of 93% of families will be uplifted by November 1, 2024. The docking of the first ship at Vizhinjam Port will herald a new phase in the state’s development,” he said. The Vidyakiranam programme to renovate schools is progressing. A toal of 141 schools will be renovated under the Rs 5 crore scheme of the KIIFB, 385 under the Rs 3 crore project, and 446 schools under the Rs 1 crore project.

As much as 134 of the 141 schools under the Rs 5 crore scheme have already been completed. The meetings reviewed the progress of the Aardram Mission to develop public hospitals. A total of 54,648 houses were completed under the project. As many as 11,757 houses were completed in the ongoing financial year. Works are on to complete 25,000 houses.

The Akkulam-Chettuva reach of the Kovalam-Bekal waterway will be completed by March 2024. The progress of works on NH-66, coastal and hill highways was reviewed. Environmental clearance for the Wayanad tunnel project is expected by the end of this year. Works will be inaugurated next March and the project will be completed in four years.

The chief minister said the docking of the first ship at the Vizhinjam port will mark the realisation of a dream project. He congratulated all stakeholders who strived hard for the completion of the project.

A BSNL 4G tower was established at the Edamalakkudy tribal hamlet in Idukki. The ST development department spent Rs 4.31 crore on it. The work on the 12.5 km concrete road to the hamlet began on Wednesday, he said.

GOVT GAVE JOBS TO 676 SPORTSPERSONS: CM

T’Puram: The chief minister has refuted allegations that the state government is ignoring sportspersons who won medals in Asian Games and the Olympics. The CM said that his government has given jobs to 676 sportspersons in the last seven years. Moreover, 65 others were also given jobs from the sports quota list. He said that his government has given `10 lakh to Keralite players who had participated in Olympics. “Indian hockey team goalkeeper Sreejesh who won gold medal in Asian Games was given `2 crore and a promotion in the job,” he said.

NO NEED FOR ME TO VISIT RAJ BHAVAN TO GET GUV’S NOD FOR BILLS: CM

T’Puram: Pinarayi has dismissed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s demand that the CM should meet the latter personally before he signs the Bills passed by the assembly. Pinarayi said that there was no precedent that the CM should meet the governor to get the latter’s assent to the bills passed by the assembly. Criticising Khan’s statement that the CM was not visiting him at the Raj Bhavan, Pinarayi said: “It may be because of his lack of memory that he stated that I had not visited him. As CM, I have no problem meeting the governor,” he said.

PINARAYI URGES UNION GOVERNMENT TO TAKE PROACTIVE STEPS TO END WEST-ASIAN CRISIS

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon the Central government to initiate proactive steps to bring peace in West Asia in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict. “The incidents that happened there are very serious. There is no issue of confusion on the stand on the conflict in Gaza. Israel is invading areas held by Palestine. This was the position of the Indian government. However, the Centre’s stand on the Palestine question has changed. That does not mean that Palestinian citizens should be subjected to torture. The Indian government has an important role to play in solving the conflict,” he said.

