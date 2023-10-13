Home States Kerala

'There should be a method for fixing airfares': Kerala High Court

Justice Devan Ramachandran said the state government may also have a role to play as Keralites are suffering the most due to the exorbitant price hike.

Published: 13th October 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 10:03 AM

Aviation , flight , plane , aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose .

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday orally observed that there should be a method for fixing airfare. Justice Devan Ramachandran said the state government may also have a role to play as Keralites are suffering the most due to the exorbitant price hike.

The observation came when a petition filed by Zainul Abideen, Managing Director of Safari group of companies based in Qatar and the UAE, seeking the court’s intervention in the issue came up for hearing. During festival season, the airfares are increased even four fold, he alleged. 

The court said though it doubts whether the judicial relief asked by the petitioner can be considered, it is a serious issue purely within the policy realm.  

The petitioner also impleaded the government of Kerala. The court will consider the case on October 20.
The petitioner said that though he had submitted a representation before the Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding this issue, no action has been taken.

TAGS
Kerala High Court airfare

