Driver assistance is just a call away in Kerala's Ernakulam

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Have you found yourself driving home after a few drinks, or simply exhausted from navigating city roads, hoping only there was someone to take the wheel? Fret not, for the answer is now just a phone call away. A Kochi-based startup has come up with a novel idea offering driver assistance at your fingertips anywhere in Ernakulam district. Besides fulfilling their primary role, the drivers will be on hand to assist with any additional needs customers may have.

“In several instances, car owners find themselves in need of personal assistance. This need can arise when they’ve enjoyed a drink or when they’re simply too fatigued to drive to their destination. It’s not advisable to be behind the wheel in such situations. Our mission is to provide a professional driver for such situations. Customers only need to call our customer care number 7592933933 to book our service. Within minutes, our dedicated staff will be at their service,” said Manikandan Anil, CEO and founder of Dafy, who embarked on this venture with his friends Stephin Jose, Jijo Louis and Josen Kuriakose. Manikandan, Stephin and Jijo are batchmates from Kuttikkanam Marian College.

The driver-assistance service is available for a base fare of Rs 299. “This covers one hour of assistance. For each extra hour, an additional fee of Rs 100 will apply. However, during nighttime, the additional charge will be calculated based on the kilometres the customer has travelled. An additional Rs 50 will be charged for every 5km travelled,” Manikandan said.

Dafy has been well received in a short span of time. “We were sceptical when we launched the concept three months ago. But now we are satisfied with the response. Our clientele has grown to nearly 1,000, during which time we completed over 10,000 rides. Currently, we have more than 40 drivers,” Manikandan said, adding that the venture will soon be extended to Kottayam.

Driver selection at Dafy is a comprehensive process that involves a ten-level evaluation, considering factors such as experience, knowledge of road rules, vehicle control, parking proficiency, and other key criteria. “Mandatory police clearance is an integral component of the process. Additionally, our commitment extends to providing ongoing training and support for our drivers,” Manikandan said.

The startup also provides hospital assistance for elderly people. “Our drivers act as personal assistants. Our user-friendly platform helps with booking as well as transporting them for tests and assisting with administrative tasks like buying medicines and paying bills. They handle functions within the hospital that cover much of the groundwork,” he said.

Officials said the expense of accidents caused by their drivers will be borne by the company. “Since the bookings are taken through IVR, insurance is not applicable. We are in the process of developing our mobile application. Once it’s ready, we will also offer insurance,” Manikandan added.

