Environmentalist, rights activist Shobeendran dies

KOZHIKODE: Noted environmentalist Prof T Shobeendran, 76, passed away on Thursday night. The renowned human rights activist and social worker had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for the past few days.

After the public homage at Kozhikode town hall, the body was cremated at Puthiyapalam public crematorium at 6.30 pm on Friday.

After retiring as the head of the Department of Economics at Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College, Shobeendran dedicated his life to the cause of nature and its preservation. As a prominent figure in Kozhikode, he was easily recognisable by his distinctive green attire. Shobeendran was widely known for organising rain walks in the Thamarassery Ghats, which attracted the participation of hundreds of individuals.

In addition to his environmental work, Shobeendran made appearances in several films, including ‘Shutter’ (2013), ‘Amma Ariyan’ (1986), and ‘Koora’ (2021). He had received numerous accolades, notably the Kerala State Vanamitra Award and the Central Government’s Indira Priyadarshini Vriksha Mitra Award. He is survived by wife Prof M C Padmaja and children Bodhi Krishna and Dhyan Dev.

