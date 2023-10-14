Home States Kerala

Environmentalist, rights activist Shobeendran dies

Shobeendran was widely known for organising rain walks in the Thamarassery Ghats, which attracted the participation of hundreds of individuals.

Published: 14th October 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Noted environmentalist Prof T Shobeendran

Noted environmentalist Prof T Shobeendran.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Noted environmentalist Prof T Shobeendran, 76, passed away on Thursday night. The renowned human rights activist and social worker had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for the past few days. 

After the public homage at Kozhikode town hall, the body was cremated at Puthiyapalam public crematorium at 6.30 pm on Friday. 

After retiring as the head of the Department of Economics at Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College, Shobeendran dedicated his life to the cause of nature and its preservation. As a prominent figure in Kozhikode, he was easily recognisable by his distinctive green attire. Shobeendran was widely known for organising rain walks in the Thamarassery Ghats, which attracted the participation of hundreds of individuals.

In addition to his environmental work, Shobeendran made appearances in several films, including ‘Shutter’ (2013), ‘Amma Ariyan’ (1986), and ‘Koora’ (2021). He had received numerous accolades, notably the Kerala State Vanamitra Award and the Central Government’s Indira Priyadarshini Vriksha Mitra Award. He is survived by wife Prof M C Padmaja and children Bodhi Krishna and Dhyan Dev.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Shobeendran environmentalist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp