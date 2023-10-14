IUML leaders red-faced as Samastha seeks Congress's help

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a deft political move that took the IUML by surprise, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama leaders have called on Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan and sought his intervention in the stand-off between the two organisations.

The meeting with Satheesan took place soon after the mushawara (consultative body) of the Sunni organisation decided to meet IUML president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to apprise him about the organisation’s displeasure over IUML state general secretary P M A Salam’s controversial remark.

Samastha’s move has left the IUML leadership aghast as they see it as an attempt to undermine the authority of Sadiq Ali Thangal.

Also, the letter written by 21 leaders of the feeder organisations of Samastha on the issue was addressed to party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and not Thangal, who is considered to be the last word in the party.

Salam said that certain persons are happy when they get a call from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It was widely interpreted that it was a veiled remark on the Samastha president.

By sidelining Thangal, Samastha seems to be sending a clear signal that the organisation has means other than IUML to get things done. Samastha is not entirely satisfied with Sadiq Ali Thangal’s intervention in the issue related to the Confederation of Islamic Colleges (CIC).

There is a strong feeling that Thangal is not taking a neutral position, though the displeasure is not expressed publicly. Samastha believes that if Thangal was sincere, he could have solved the issue long ago.

The Congress leadership was elated when Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal himself attended the programme organised by the party against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Kozhikode in July. Thangal did not attend the CPM programme on the same issue and instead had sent his representatives.

Congress is also worried over the issues between IUML and Samastha as the problem could adversely affect the UDF vote bank in the elections.

They are aware of the fact that the CPM is trying its best to win over at least a faction in Samastha. By approaching the Congress leadership, Samatha hopes to counter the charge that the organisation is supporting the CPM. IUML’s main charge is that some persons in the Samastha are acting as ‘CPM agents’.

Sources close to Satheesan confirmed that Samastha leaders had met him. They said Kunhalikutty is struggling hard to broker peace between the two organisations. There is nothing much that the Congress can do on the stand-off and the party is unlikely to intervene in the issue as it may vitiate the relationship with the IUML.

The IUML, on the other hand, is likely to intensify the move to ‘expose the CPM sympathisers’ within Samastha. The party is confident that the impact of the issue will be minimal in the elections.

