Karuvannur: ED attaches assets worth Rs 57.75 cr

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday provisionally attached assets worth Rs 57.75 crore belonging to various individuals involved in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank money-laundering case. ED suspects that these assets were part of the proceeds of crime generated from Karuvannur Bank loan scam.

The attached assets include 117 immovable properties consisting of land and buildings in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, movable properties including 11 vehicles, fixed deposits and credit balances in 92 bank accounts of individuals found actively involved in the offence of money laundering.

ED had earlier attached properties worth Rs 30 crore including a resort in Thekkady belonging to an individual, Bijoy, who had availed of illegal loans from the bank and invested the money in the resort. Total properties worth Rs 87.75 crore have been attached by the ED so far.

The properties of Anil Kumar K B, Abdul Nazar, Abdul Gafoor, Gopalakrishnan, Pradeep K K, Rajeevan C M, Sunil Kumar K D, Amina Paliparambil, Paulson A J, Ramesh P V, Davi Varghese, Anil Subash, Jilse C K, Satheeshkumar P and Aravindakshan P R were attached.

Cooperative Societies Registrar questioned

Meanwhile, the ED questioned Kerala Cooperative Societies Registrar T V Subash on Friday. Subash reached the ED office around 11 am and the interrogation continued till evening. The agency collected details about auditing conducted by the Cooperative Department at the Karuvannur Bank.

Subash gave details of auditors who conducted the auditing in the bank and their findings related to the loan scam. Similarly, the agency also inquired about other cooperative societies where loan-related malpractices were reported in Kerala. Other than Subash, Thrissur native NRI, Jayarajan P, was also questioned. The investigation by the ED found that prime accused Satheeshkumar P transferred funds to the accounts of Jayarajan.

