Home States Kerala

Kerala: CII Summit to be held on Oct 26, 27

Along with the summit, an exhibition, including a start-up pavilion, highlighting the trends and ideas in healthcare and Ayurveda, will also be conducted. 

Published: 14th October 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Aju Jacob, chairman of CII, briefing about the upcoming conference on health tourism in Kochi on Friday. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

Aju Jacob, chairman of CII, briefing about the upcoming conference on health tourism in Kochi on Friday. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To make Kerala the most preferred destination for medical value tourism, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise the fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Summit and the 10th edition of the Kerala Health Tourism Summit. “The events supported by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India and Government of Kerala will be held at the Adlux International Convention Center on October 26 and 27,” said Aju Jacob, CII vice chairman.

Dr Saji Kumar, the managing director of Dhathri Ayurveda, said that it is the first time that the summit combining modern medicine and Ayurveda is being conducted in the state.

The Ayurveda summit will create a platform for convergence of experts, leaders and enthusiasts from around the world to unlock the potential of holistic healing and medical value tourism,” Saji said.

Fr Johnson Vazhappilly, the executive director and CEO of Rajagiri Hospital, while addressing the media, said that Kerala has established itself as a popular destination for healthcare tourism due to its quality medical facilities, skilled medical professionals, cost-effective healthcare and tourism and hospitality infrastructure. 

Along with the summit, an exhibition, including a start-up pavilion, highlighting the trends and ideas in healthcare and Ayurveda, will also be conducted. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tourism Confederation of Indian Industry Ayurveda Summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp