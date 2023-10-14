Kerala: CII Summit to be held on Oct 26, 27

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To make Kerala the most preferred destination for medical value tourism, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise the fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Summit and the 10th edition of the Kerala Health Tourism Summit. “The events supported by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India and Government of Kerala will be held at the Adlux International Convention Center on October 26 and 27,” said Aju Jacob, CII vice chairman.

Dr Saji Kumar, the managing director of Dhathri Ayurveda, said that it is the first time that the summit combining modern medicine and Ayurveda is being conducted in the state.

The Ayurveda summit will create a platform for convergence of experts, leaders and enthusiasts from around the world to unlock the potential of holistic healing and medical value tourism,” Saji said.

Fr Johnson Vazhappilly, the executive director and CEO of Rajagiri Hospital, while addressing the media, said that Kerala has established itself as a popular destination for healthcare tourism due to its quality medical facilities, skilled medical professionals, cost-effective healthcare and tourism and hospitality infrastructure.

Along with the summit, an exhibition, including a start-up pavilion, highlighting the trends and ideas in healthcare and Ayurveda, will also be conducted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: To make Kerala the most preferred destination for medical value tourism, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise the fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Summit and the 10th edition of the Kerala Health Tourism Summit. “The events supported by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India and Government of Kerala will be held at the Adlux International Convention Center on October 26 and 27,” said Aju Jacob, CII vice chairman. Dr Saji Kumar, the managing director of Dhathri Ayurveda, said that it is the first time that the summit combining modern medicine and Ayurveda is being conducted in the state. The Ayurveda summit will create a platform for convergence of experts, leaders and enthusiasts from around the world to unlock the potential of holistic healing and medical value tourism,” Saji said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Fr Johnson Vazhappilly, the executive director and CEO of Rajagiri Hospital, while addressing the media, said that Kerala has established itself as a popular destination for healthcare tourism due to its quality medical facilities, skilled medical professionals, cost-effective healthcare and tourism and hospitality infrastructure. Along with the summit, an exhibition, including a start-up pavilion, highlighting the trends and ideas in healthcare and Ayurveda, will also be conducted. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp