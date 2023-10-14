Kerala set for sea change With Vizhinjam port

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The arrival of the first ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport, in Thiruvananthapuram, marks a momentous occasion for the state, as it signifies the realisation of a colossal infrastructure project. In terms of historic importance, it is at par with the historic inauguration of Cochin Port almost a century ago.

While Vizhinjam port is yet to be formally commissioned, Karan Adani, chief executive of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), recently announced that is on the cards by next May, ahead of its December 2024 deadline. However, the docking of the first ship is a significant milestone for a project that has been in the works for over three decades. It showcases how this long-awaited transhipment terminal has, at last, reached the stage where essential infrastructure is in place to accommodate a mother ship. The vessel, ‘Zhen Hua 15’, carrying crucial gantry cranes, is anchored near the port, with its crew awaiting the official reception on October 15.

The state government has planned a grand ceremony, reminiscent of the event that marked the concession agreement between the Department of Ports and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL) during the UDF rule on December 5, 2015.

The port is positioned to become a key development initiative on the lines of the NH expansion, GAIL pipeline, Kochi Metro, and Edamon-Kochi power highway.

The port which is going to be a milestone in the progress of the state, has become a reality, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasising the importance of the project at a press briefing.

He will inaugurate the official reception on Sunday. Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will receive the vessel. For the state’s Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil, the event holds great importance, possibly as one of the last major duties in his current role before a potential cabinet reshuffle.

He had been diligently monitoring the ship’s progress since its departure from Shanghai port on August 31. “Vizhinjam port has been a big dream for Keralites. It will catch the attention of the world the day the ship docks,” the minister said during a recent visit to the port.

He said the port will be a catalyst for the development of the state. Besides creating a large number of direct jobs, it will generate a huge number of indirect employment opportunities as well, he added.

The port’s development has spurred other associated developments, with the Union government granting permission for a `6,200-crore ring road project linking Vizhinjam to other areas. The project is expected to facilitate the growth of an industrial corridor alongside it. State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said several investors expressed interest in logistics parks, recognising the port’s potential.

Nonetheless, challenges abound. Rajesh Jha, managing director and CEO of AVPPL, said in jest that the project’s implementation was as challenging as pronouncing “Vizhinjam”. However, he is confident that the port will emerge as a significant transshipment terminal on the global maritime map, stating that the maritime community has been eagerly waiting for this dream to become a reality.

The first phase of the project, initially expected to be completed by December 3, 2019, faced delays. The Adani Group and the state government have agreed to resolve the disputes over delays through arbitration. The group cited 17 reasons for the delay, including cyclones, floods, the pandemic, and coastal protests.

BIG TICKET, BIGGER POTENTIAL

Proximity to international shipping routes connecting Europe, the Gulf and East Asia. Located within 10 nautical miles of the east-west shipping axis.

The proposed site is endowed with a natural water depth of 18-20m within a kilometre off the coast, suitable to accommodate very large mother vessels

Being the southern tip of India, Vizhinjam is strategically poised to consolidate and transfer Indian and regional origin cargo to mainline vessels at lower costs than routing them via Colombo

Minimal littoral drift resulting in limited maintenance dredging

Ideal location for fuel bunkering

