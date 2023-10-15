IT hub Technopark flooded after heavy rains lash Thiruvananthapuram

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram witnessed severe flooding following heavy rains that lashed the district overnight at various parts, including Technopark, the capital's IT hub.

The Thettiyar canal near Technopark Phase-III overflowed into many residential areas and caused flooding even at Technopark Phase-I near Gayathri and Amstor buildings. The main front gate of Technopark has been temporarily closed due to severe waterlogging in the area.

Many techies who were residing at hostels and paying guest facilities near Technopark were stranded. However, the fire and rescue team arrived and shifted them to the camps and upper areas using boats.



Rajeev Krishnan, a representative of Prathidhwani, an organisation for the welfare of techies in Technopark, said that it was the worst ever rain and flood that affected the IT park.

"The rain was unexpected and very heavy. So many techies could not find time to relocate, and therefore many were stranded in their houses and hostels. Efforts are on to shift them. The main gate of Technopark is also closed for the time being. Mainly, the flood was caused not by rainwater but by the overflow of Thettiyar," Rajeev said.

ALSO READ | Parts of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram inundated as rains lash Kerala



Not only Technopark but several areas in the city are also flooded. Areas like Gowreeshapattom, Chackai, Sreekaryam, Kazhakootam, and Kulathooor were also flooded. Many houses fully or partially collapsed at Pothencode, Venjaramoodu, Ambalathinkara, and Thekkumoodu.

The main road that connects Balaramapuram and Neyyattinara was also flooded, and traffic was blocked after a tree fell on the road. However, no casualties have been reported.

The worst-affected areas are Neyyattinkara, Nedumanagad, and Varkala.

The agricultural fields at Vellayani, Chenkal, and Neyyattinkara were also destroyed due to waterlogging.

The high-range areas are also affected due to heavy rains.

The shutters of the Peppara and Neyyar dams have also been raised.

District Collector Geromic George prohibited people from visiting the Ponmudi, Kallar, and Meenmutty waterfalls. Considering the emergency situation in the district, the district collector has directed all the revenue officials to reach the office.

The district collector instructed the tahsildars to coordinate the relief activities and deliver necessary assistance to the rain-affected areas.

He also informed that the taluk control rooms are fully equipped and working 24 hours a day, and the public can contact the taluk control rooms in case of an emergency.

Control rooms opened for assistance

In the wake of severe waterlogging in many areas of Thiruvananthapuram, the district administration has opened control rooms at the taluk level:

Thiruvananthapuram taluk: 0471 2462006; 9497711282

Neyyattinkara taluk: 0471 2222227; 9497711283

Kattakada Taluk: 0471 2291414; 9497711284

Nedumangad Taluk: 0472 2802424; 9497711285

Varkala Taluk: 0470 2613222; 9497711286

Chirayinkeezhu Taluk: 0470 2622406; 9497711284

