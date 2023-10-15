Revision of school education curriculum is progressing rapidly, Education Min Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has announced that the revision of the school education curriculum is progressing rapidly. During a press conference on Saturday, he highlighted that three draft frameworks of the curriculum have already been released, encompassing school education, pre-school education, adult education, and further education.

“The updated textbooks for classes I, III, IV, V, VII, and IX are scheduled to be provided to students upon the reopening of schools in the 2024 academic year. Additionally, the department is actively preparing teacher texts, digital materials, and resources for guardians,” he said.

Sivankutty emphasised that the curriculum reform measures in Kerala are being implemented as a model for others to follow.

He underscored that the curriculum’s development involved public discussions and solicitation of feedback from students, with everyone being encouraged to participate. “A special committee, headed by the Principal Secretary of Public Education, was appointed for the purpose of curriculum reform,”he said. The minister also highlighted that the first state-level workshop took place in August 2022, and extensive public discussions are scheduled to take place across the state.

Khader committee

Regarding the Khader committee, the minister revealed that both the first and second parts of the committee’s report have been submitted to the government.

A report and specific guidelines for the implementation of the first part have been submitted, pending necessary administrative procedures. He explicitly assured that no individual would lose their job as a result of this report.

MEETING WITH FINLAND DELEGATION ON OCT 19

Furthermore, as part of educational collaboration with Finland, a Finland delegation is scheduled to engage in discussions with the state government on October 19. Earlier, a team of experts from Finland had visited Kerala, engaging in preliminary discussions on various aspects such as teacher empowerment, technology integration, mathematics learning, assessment approaches, and research-based learning. The visit aims to create a roadmap and facilitate further activities pertaining to cooperation between the two entities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has announced that the revision of the school education curriculum is progressing rapidly. During a press conference on Saturday, he highlighted that three draft frameworks of the curriculum have already been released, encompassing school education, pre-school education, adult education, and further education. “The updated textbooks for classes I, III, IV, V, VII, and IX are scheduled to be provided to students upon the reopening of schools in the 2024 academic year. Additionally, the department is actively preparing teacher texts, digital materials, and resources for guardians,” he said. Sivankutty emphasised that the curriculum reform measures in Kerala are being implemented as a model for others to follow.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He underscored that the curriculum’s development involved public discussions and solicitation of feedback from students, with everyone being encouraged to participate. “A special committee, headed by the Principal Secretary of Public Education, was appointed for the purpose of curriculum reform,”he said. The minister also highlighted that the first state-level workshop took place in August 2022, and extensive public discussions are scheduled to take place across the state. Khader committee Regarding the Khader committee, the minister revealed that both the first and second parts of the committee’s report have been submitted to the government. A report and specific guidelines for the implementation of the first part have been submitted, pending necessary administrative procedures. He explicitly assured that no individual would lose their job as a result of this report. MEETING WITH FINLAND DELEGATION ON OCT 19 Furthermore, as part of educational collaboration with Finland, a Finland delegation is scheduled to engage in discussions with the state government on October 19. Earlier, a team of experts from Finland had visited Kerala, engaging in preliminary discussions on various aspects such as teacher empowerment, technology integration, mathematics learning, assessment approaches, and research-based learning. The visit aims to create a roadmap and facilitate further activities pertaining to cooperation between the two entities. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp