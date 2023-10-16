Caste census creates unease in state Congress

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress’s social engineering experiment through a caste census at the national level is stirring significant unease in Kerala, a state where the party retains substantial political significance.

Dismissing the census as a political manoeuvre, influential caste groups like the NSS and SNDP have added to the complexity of the situation, leaving the party leadership in a precarious and intricate position. Moreover, the conflicting opinions within the party have led the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to withhold a definitive stance on the matter.

Confusion among the top leadership is evident, as the leader of the opposition, V D Satheeshan, said, “We are yet to discuss the subject, although the CWC decision is binding on us.” CWC permanent invitee Ramesh Chennithal told TNIE that the state Congress leadership has not yet deliberated on the prevailing situation in Kerala, further emphasising, “The decision of the AICC is binding for all of us. The KPCC leadership will discuss it.”

However, KPCC working president and CWC member Kodikkunnil Suresh, and state general secretary K Jayanth, hold divergent views. “The Congress has taken a stance in favour of the census. It’s a decision from the CWC, and it’s binding,” Kodikkunnil Suresh said. Echoing a similar sentiment, Jayanth said, “The decision of the CWC to support the caste survey is a carefully considered and well-thought-out position.”

KPCC’s current predicament is compounded by the firm opposition from the SNDP, which has significantly constrained the party’s manoeuvrability. Political commentator Ajith Sreenivasan highlighted, “Among the 21 Congress MLAs in the assembly, only K Babu represents the Ezhava community.” He further noted, “Of the 15 MPs elected from Kerala, only two belong to the Ezhava community.”

The Congress leadership in the state, excluding K Sudhakaran, comprises mostly of members from the Nair community. Looking towards the next generation, aside from Bindu Krishna and M Liju, there is a noticeable absence of representation from the Ezhava community.

The party’s survival in Kerala will be based on how they will solve this issue without hurting the Gandhi Family, NSS and SNDP sentiments”, he said. The influential NSS, which previously supported Congress during the crucial Sabarimala anti-women entry protest and the recent assembly elections, continues to hold significant sway over the state Congress’s leadership.

Nair community leaders within the Congress are particularly mindful of avoiding any contention with the NSS patriarch, G Sukumaran Nair. As aspirants such as V D Satheeshan, K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, and Sashi Tharoor vie for the position of the next Chief Minister, the demands put forth by the NSS have significantly constrained the KPCC’s manoeuvrability and decision-making process.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

