‘CM tried to sabotage port project during UDF regime’: Congress leader K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran on Sunday flayed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not acknowledging former CM Oommen Chandy while flagging the first ship into the Vizhinjam port.

He also termed Pinarayi a hapless CM, who had to be content with inaugurating development projects launched in Chandy’s tenure. Hailing Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil for paying tributes for former CMs, including K Karunakaran, E K Nayanar, V S Achuthanandan as well as Chandy, Sudhakaran took a dig at Pinarayi for his “pettiness” in not giving due credit to the late leader.

Sudhakaran also took potshots at Pinarayi for alleging that international and commerce lobbies tried to prevent the port from becoming a reality. He alleged that it was Pinarayi who tried to sabotage the Rs 5,000-crore project by accusing the then UDF regime of corruption.

“As CPM secretary, Pinarayi claimed the Chandy government resorted to Rs 6000-crore real estate business. He even ordered a probe against Chandy and held protest meetings against the project. It is believed Pinarayi became a tool of the international and commerce lobbies,” Sudhakaran said.

