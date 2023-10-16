First ship welcomed at Vizhinjam port 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan waved the green flag to welcome the first ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Tugboats accorded a water salute and led the Chinese ship, Zhen Hua 15, to near the berth at a grand ceremony unhindered by rain. Emphasising the significance of the project, the chief minister said it is one of the state’s greatest contributions to the country.

“The Vizhinjam project is a testament to the fact that nothing is impossible if everyone comes together. This port is a rarity. The potential it offers is beyond our comprehension,” Pinarayi said, while inaugurating the reception. According to the CM, the port project shores up the government’s efforts at improving the quality of life in the state.

He also spoke about overcoming challenges, including the opposition by international and commercial lobbies, that delayed the project. Pinarayi said the project will be commissioned in the next five to six months. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan recalled the leadership of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on the port project.

“Oommen Chandy took the bold decision to go ahead with the project even when there were allegations that the project was merely a Rs 6,000 crore real estate deal,” said Satheesan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries during the reception

accorded to ship ‘Zhen Hua 15’ at the Vizhinjam port on Sunday | Express

Ship likely to leave port by October 21

“Oomm en Chandy ensured that all approvals required for the project were in place. I cannot leave the dais without calling to mind his contributions,” said Satheesan. The Congress has demanded that the port be named after the late leader.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, said the project was revived after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. He stressed that responsible political organisations should refrain from confusing people about the role of private industries.

Karan Adani, chairman of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), also recollected the contributions of Chandy and the support of the present government in making the project a reality. State Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil presided over the function.

Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram was represented by its Vizhinjam parish priest Fr Nicholas T on the dais. Shashi Tharoor MP, Kovalam MLA M Vincent, Mayor Arya Rajendran were among the others present. The huge gantry cranes on Zhen Hua 15 will be offloaded from Monday. The ship is expected to leave the port by October 21

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan waved the green flag to welcome the first ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Tugboats accorded a water salute and led the Chinese ship, Zhen Hua 15, to near the berth at a grand ceremony unhindered by rain. Emphasising the significance of the project, the chief minister said it is one of the state’s greatest contributions to the country. “The Vizhinjam project is a testament to the fact that nothing is impossible if everyone comes together. This port is a rarity. The potential it offers is beyond our comprehension,” Pinarayi said, while inaugurating the reception. According to the CM, the port project shores up the government’s efforts at improving the quality of life in the state. He also spoke about overcoming challenges, including the opposition by international and commercial lobbies, that delayed the project. Pinarayi said the project will be commissioned in the next five to six months. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan recalled the leadership of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on the port project. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Oommen Chandy took the bold decision to go ahead with the project even when there were allegations that the project was merely a Rs 6,000 crore real estate deal,” said Satheesan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries during the reception accorded to ship ‘Zhen Hua 15’ at the Vizhinjam port on Sunday | Express Ship likely to leave port by October 21 “Oomm en Chandy ensured that all approvals required for the project were in place. I cannot leave the dais without calling to mind his contributions,” said Satheesan. The Congress has demanded that the port be named after the late leader. Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, said the project was revived after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. He stressed that responsible political organisations should refrain from confusing people about the role of private industries. Karan Adani, chairman of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), also recollected the contributions of Chandy and the support of the present government in making the project a reality. State Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil presided over the function. Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram was represented by its Vizhinjam parish priest Fr Nicholas T on the dais. Shashi Tharoor MP, Kovalam MLA M Vincent, Mayor Arya Rajendran were among the others present. The huge gantry cranes on Zhen Hua 15 will be offloaded from Monday. The ship is expected to leave the port by October 21 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp