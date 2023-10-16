Kerala braces for heavy downpour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is on high alert with the India Meteorological Department predicting isolated heavy rainfall till Tuesday.

An orange alert was issued for four districts -- Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki -- on Monday, with the rest of the state placed under yellow alert. On Tuesday, a yellow alert has been declared for all districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, with speeds reaching 30-40kmph, are likely to occur at one or two places in the state from October 19. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea.

Weather experts are of the view that the intensity of the rainfall will drop after Tuesday, although light to moderate rainfall cannot be ruled out. “There will be rainfall across the state, though the central and northern districts are likely to get more rainfall, till Tuesday. There could even be a short dry spell after that because the cyclonic circulation developing into a low pressure in the Arabian Sea is expected to move away from the Kerala coast,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The state received 46mm of rainfall in the 24 hours through to Sunday, with many areas experiencing

downpours. As a result, rainfall was 19% higher than the average of 156.7 mm for the season starting October 1.

According to Rajeevan, the showers were typical of the transition from southwest to northeast monsoon season. “The rain was caused by an easterly. However, the steady westerly under the influence of cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea took over with the support of clouds and resulted in heavy rainfall,” he said.

According to him, the onset of the northeast monsoon is likely to be delayed further due to the influence of another cyclonic circulation developing in the Bay of Bengal.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday

Orange alert - For Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki

Yellow alert - For rest of the state

Tuesday

Tuesday Yellow alert in 12 districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod

