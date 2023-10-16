Kerala’s liberal circles divided over stance on Israel-Hamas conflict

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In contrast to the prevalent narrative during the 1991 Gulf War, the current conflict in West Asia between Hamas and Israel has not garnered unified support from the progressive-left circles in the state.

While the CPM and Congress leadership have shown solidarity with the Palestinian fighters through various programmes, a significant number of sympathisers within both parties have adopted a firm stance against the Hamas ideology.

Notable shifts in attitude surfaced when CPM CC member K K Shailaja described Hamas as a terrorist organisation responsible for the attack on Israel in a Facebook post on October 12. Despite deleting the term “terrorist” later, Shailaja maintained that no justification could excuse the actions of Hamas.

Other left-leaning intellectuals and sympathisers, despite the CPM’s position against Israel, have echoed comparable sentiments.

Notably, K J Jacob, a political commentator often aligned with the left, condemned Hamas as the primary adversary of the Palestinian people, emphasising, “They are the friends of Zionist terrorists. They will bathe their own people in blood and tears,” he said. Former MP Sebastian Paul, who secured a Parliament seat in 1997 on a left ticket, characterised the actions of Hamas as an extreme and reckless venture.

The shifting approach of the Malayali community towards Israel and the Palestine fighters can be attributed to several factors. India’s recognition of Israel has created new opportunities for migration, particularly for Keralites seeking employment. Israel has emerged as a promising destination for young educated Malayalees, with a notable distinction from the Gulf countries as the expatriates in Israel primarily comprise Hindus and Christians.

Furthermore, the emergence of the BJP at the Centre, coupled with the growing influence of Hindutva politics, has fostered a greater degree of acceptance of Israel. This evolving perspective is evident in the recent statement by the influential Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC), which advocated for a pragmatic approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict, cautioning against the divisive impact of communalism and polarising campaigns.

“Approaching the conflict through the lens of communalism and engaging in such campaigns would only exacerbate the situation. It is crucial for the state government to guarantee the safety of Malayalees seeking employment opportunities in the region. Fueling hate campaigns and embracing narrow-minded religious perspectives concerning the Israel-Palestine conflict will only foster sectarianism within Kerala society,” Deputy Secretary General of KCBC Fr Jacob Palackapally said. Social critic Hameed Chennamangaloor said, “The CPM and Congress are leveraging their stances in the West Asian conflicts solely to secure the Muslim vote bank.”

13 more Keralites arrive from Israel

Kochi: One more flight carrying 13 Keralites from Israel landed at the Kochi airport on Sunday. With this, a total of 88 Keralites have arrived back here since the start of the Gaza offensive. This is the fifth flight that has landed since the start of Operation Ajay launched by the Union government to bring back the Indians willing to leave the conflict zone. According to officials with Norka, more flights are expected to arrive.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In contrast to the prevalent narrative during the 1991 Gulf War, the current conflict in West Asia between Hamas and Israel has not garnered unified support from the progressive-left circles in the state. While the CPM and Congress leadership have shown solidarity with the Palestinian fighters through various programmes, a significant number of sympathisers within both parties have adopted a firm stance against the Hamas ideology. Notable shifts in attitude surfaced when CPM CC member K K Shailaja described Hamas as a terrorist organisation responsible for the attack on Israel in a Facebook post on October 12. Despite deleting the term “terrorist” later, Shailaja maintained that no justification could excuse the actions of Hamas. Other left-leaning intellectuals and sympathisers, despite the CPM’s position against Israel, have echoed comparable sentiments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Notably, K J Jacob, a political commentator often aligned with the left, condemned Hamas as the primary adversary of the Palestinian people, emphasising, “They are the friends of Zionist terrorists. They will bathe their own people in blood and tears,” he said. Former MP Sebastian Paul, who secured a Parliament seat in 1997 on a left ticket, characterised the actions of Hamas as an extreme and reckless venture. The shifting approach of the Malayali community towards Israel and the Palestine fighters can be attributed to several factors. India’s recognition of Israel has created new opportunities for migration, particularly for Keralites seeking employment. Israel has emerged as a promising destination for young educated Malayalees, with a notable distinction from the Gulf countries as the expatriates in Israel primarily comprise Hindus and Christians. Furthermore, the emergence of the BJP at the Centre, coupled with the growing influence of Hindutva politics, has fostered a greater degree of acceptance of Israel. This evolving perspective is evident in the recent statement by the influential Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC), which advocated for a pragmatic approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict, cautioning against the divisive impact of communalism and polarising campaigns. “Approaching the conflict through the lens of communalism and engaging in such campaigns would only exacerbate the situation. It is crucial for the state government to guarantee the safety of Malayalees seeking employment opportunities in the region. Fueling hate campaigns and embracing narrow-minded religious perspectives concerning the Israel-Palestine conflict will only foster sectarianism within Kerala society,” Deputy Secretary General of KCBC Fr Jacob Palackapally said. Social critic Hameed Chennamangaloor said, “The CPM and Congress are leveraging their stances in the West Asian conflicts solely to secure the Muslim vote bank.” 13 more Keralites arrive from Israel Kochi: One more flight carrying 13 Keralites from Israel landed at the Kochi airport on Sunday. With this, a total of 88 Keralites have arrived back here since the start of the Gaza offensive. This is the fifth flight that has landed since the start of Operation Ajay launched by the Union government to bring back the Indians willing to leave the conflict zone. According to officials with Norka, more flights are expected to arrive. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp