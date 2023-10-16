KSEB suffered 1000 crore loss due to cancellation of power agreement, alleges VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has unleashed a tirade against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Talking to reporters here at Cantonment House, Satheesan said that the state is now being governed by looters, citing the ED report on the Karuvannur bank scam to substantiate his claim. He alleged that the KSEB has incurred a whopping loss of Rs 1000 crores due to the cancellation of the 465 MW Power Purchase Agreement and that this additional burden would fall on the consumer's head.

A day after Satheesan aire his ire against Pinarayi at the reception accorded to the first ship at the Vizhinjam Port, he opined that corruption and revenge have always been the hallmarks of the LDF government that has been consistently looting the masses under the guise of governance.

Satheesan had lost his cool the other day when Pinarayi had alleged that the 'job for bribe' scandal incriminating the health minister's office was supposedly the handiwork of the Opposition.

"Our demand for a probe into the alleged role of the health minister's office in the 'job for bribe' scandal is yet to be considered. They are still in the enquiry state about the complaint lodged by Akhil Mathew, former personal staff member of the health minister Veena George.

Let the police undertake a detailed probe based on our demand", said Satheesan.

Regarding Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu's alleged triggering of controversy against the health minister's office, Satheesan came down heavily against Pinarayi's controversial statement. Casting serious aspersions against Pinarayi's makeover by a PR agency during the pandemic, Satheesan maintained that he was well aware of the same and that it was this agency that had reportedly masterminded the CM's style and content of interaction with the media during those two years.

"Sunil Kanugolu is a member of the party's task force. Pinarayi need not teach us how to hold a party meeting and who should attend it. I know which PR agency had given Pinarayi a makeover in 2018. Countless were the PR agencies that had flocked towards the Cliff House in 2018. The CM seems to have contracted cataracts in both eyes," added Satheesan.

He also alleged that when the state is going through financial doldrums, the Chief Minister has resorted to making Keraleeyam an extravagant affair.



