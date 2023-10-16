Policeman found dead at station in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A civil police officer was found dead at the Town West police station on Sunday morning. Geethukrishnan, 33, from Kollam was discovered hanging in a room on the first floor of the station around 7:15 a.m. by the morning shift officers. He was immediately taken to the Thrissur District General Hospital.

Unfortunately, the medical authorities declared him brought dead. ”Geethukrishnan had financial problems and was under severe mental stress, which could have led him to take such an extreme step,” police sources said.

Investigations further indicated that Geethukrishnan had encountered significant financial setbacks during his time as a driver, prior to his enlistment in the police force.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THRISSUR: A civil police officer was found dead at the Town West police station on Sunday morning. Geethukrishnan, 33, from Kollam was discovered hanging in a room on the first floor of the station around 7:15 a.m. by the morning shift officers. He was immediately taken to the Thrissur District General Hospital. Unfortunately, the medical authorities declared him brought dead. ”Geethukrishnan had financial problems and was under severe mental stress, which could have led him to take such an extreme step,” police sources said. Investigations further indicated that Geethukrishnan had encountered significant financial setbacks during his time as a driver, prior to his enlistment in the police force. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp