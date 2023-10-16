State inching towards level-cross-free status

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: Level crossings have long been a hindrance to the seamless flow of road traffic. In a state grappling with approximately 428 such crossings, with over 143 experiencing high traffic volumes, the construction of Railway Over Bridges (RoBs) has emerged as a critical infrastructure need.

While progress towards this goal has been gradual, the state government recently announced plans to build 99 RoBs statewide. Nevertheless, numerous projects are encountering delays, primarily attributed to issues such as land acquisition challenges.

Replying to a query in the assembly, Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said that 72 of these RoBs will be constructed by Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) and 27 will be constructed by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited. As per the data published on the RBDCK website, as of now the total number of projects that the corporation has undertaken is 118. Of these, 42 have been completed while 76 projects are ongoing.

Among the ongoing projects, many are in various stages of construction. 13 of the RoBs are under construction. The land acquisition process in the case of 24 RoBs is going on, while the detailed project report (DPR) of 39 RoBs is under various stages of preparation. According to a railway official, one of the major reasons behind the delay in such projects is the lag in land acquisition. “The people want all such infrastructure to come up for the sake of convenience. However, when the time comes to give up their land for the construction, they raise a lot of hue and cry,” said the official.

In Ernakulam district, some of the major RoB projects being undertaken by the RBDCK are at Vaduthala, Mullanthuruthy, Atlantis, and Vathuruthy. As per the RBDCK website, these projects are at various levels.

Construction at the Mulanthuruthy RoB site is now moving swiftly, finally gaining momentum after a decade-long wait following the receipt of administrative sanction. Out of 38 pilings required, 28 have already been completed, and the remaining ones are also advancing rapidly.

For the Atlantis RoB, the railway approved the General Arrangement Drawing in January this year. The project received administrative sanction in 2016. Another RoB that has been a long-standing dream for motorists is the one at Vathuruthy. “However, the total land is under the control of Cochin Port, and Cochin Shipyard, besides the need for NOC from the Indian Navy due to the proximity of Naval Airport, which has made the project yet to take off from the starting blocks,” said a railway official.

