Kerala HC declines to extend stay on Ganesh’s plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday declined to extend the stay for the proceedings in a case against K B Ganeshkumar MLA pending in the Kottarakkara First Class Judicial Magistrate court, with regard to the alleged conspiracy to name former chief minister the late Oommen Chandy in the solar sexual assault case. The court said that since the petition filed by Ganesh Kumar seeking to quash the proceedings is reserved for judgment, his appearance need not be insisted on for 10 days. The Kottarakkara magistrate court posted the case on October 18.

When the petition came up for hearing, senior advocate B Raman Pillai, counsel for Ganesh Kumar, said that the victim herself prepared the letter, signed and submitted it before the Solar Commission. If it was written by somebody else, the allegation may be correct.

Hence, there is no proof of any forgery. If the offence is not made out, there is nothing to proceed further.

The complaint filed by advocate Sudheer Jacob before the magistrate court alleged that the accused -- victim in the solar sexual assault — produced a letter before the commission which was allegedly written on July 19, 2013.

The letter produced before the commission is fabricated at the instance of Ganesh Kumar and it was after a criminal conspiracy against the then chief minister, other ministers and political leaders.

