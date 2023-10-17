Home States Kerala

Minor reshuffle of IAF officers in Kerala

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURM: The state government has given new charges to some IAS officers.

Mining and Geology Department director Haritha V. Kumar will hold the additional charge of the Women and Child Development Department, according to a statement issued by the government.

Panchayat Director H. Dinesan has been transferred and posted as Social Justice director.

He will hold the additional charge of the executive director of Kerala Social Security Mission.

Kozhikode Collector A Geetha has been transferred and posted as joint Land Revenue Commissioner. She will hold the additional charges of Land Board Secretary and director of the Institute of Land and Disaster Management. 

Joint Land Revenue Commissioner Arjun Pandian has been posted as Housing Commissioner. He will hold the additional charges of the Kerala Civil Defence force, Youth Leadership Academy director, staff officer of the chief secretary and Kerala State Housing Board secretary.  

