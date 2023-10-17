‘Morning Walkers’ in Kerala's Malappuram show the way for a healthy lifestyle

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Leading an active and healthy life can be easy, provided one has the right motivation. At Kalikavu in Malappuram, a group of men have taken up this responsibility under their collective, the “Morning Walkers.” As the name suggests, members of the club adhere to a stringent morning walk and exercise routine that is designed to promote and maintain their well-being and also inspire others to take it up.

Each day, they arrive at the Kalikavu panchayat ground before 6.40 am and engage in no fewer than 10 rounds of brisk walking or jogging. Then, they work out at a nearby gym or participate in sports like football, volleyball, badminton, and more on the ground.

Rigorous guidelines, implemented by the club’s administrators, guarantee consistent exercise for each member. The inclusion of a punching system to track attendance and routine blood pressure monitoring sets the club apart.

“We installed a sophisticated attendance system mandating members to record their presence via fingerprint scanning, in the gym within the panchayat building that we established. Those deviating from the morning routine have to pay a nominal sum as fine. The club also honours dedicated members with titles like ‘Man of the Month’ and ‘Man of the Year’, based on their attendance and commitment to an active lifestyle. The money collected as fines are allocated towards the awards, fostering a sense of camaraderie and motivation,” said Sharafuddeen Cholassery, the president and founder of the club.

Sharafuddeen, 56, founded the club two decades ago after returning from the Gulf. “Initially, my friends and I engaged in morning walks and jogging in the ground. Over time, many individuals were drawn to our vibrant lifestyle, prompting the growth of our club,” he said. Other Morning Walkers said their dynamic lifestyle has shielded them from frequent visits to healthcare facilities.

Kareem Erambath, the secretary, said members must consistently document their blood pressure readings in a designated register.

“In cases of significant deviations, we advise them medical attention. At present, we have 250 members. Of them, many have pursued jobs overseas, we have 150 devoted members who assemble on the panchayat ground, adhering to our morning regimen with diligence. Their robust health and contentment are direct outcomes of their active routine,” Kareem said.

Becoming a member of Morning Walkers is easier said than done. Prospective members must faithfully attend the morning sessions for at least a month. Following this, two members must vouch for the newbie’s inclusion. Morning Walkers also organises a biannual 12-day yoga camp and hosts an array of sports and athletic competitions annually for the members. A family gathering is convened once a year, serving as an occasion to bestow the “Man of the Year” award and felicitate the winners of the competitions.

